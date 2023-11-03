Sandy Spring Bank Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VOO opened at $395.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $338.90 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $316.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

