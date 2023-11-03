Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its stake in BCE by 88.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 14,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in BCE by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 70,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.53.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

