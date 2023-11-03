Sandy Spring Bank Makes New $721,000 Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,104,830,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Welltower by 132,462.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,205,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200,567 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Welltower by 426.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Welltower by 54.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,339,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,479,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,856,000 after purchasing an additional 604,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $87.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.76. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 182.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

