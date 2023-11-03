Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 2,660 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 324.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51,092 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after buying an additional 2,246,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,059,000 after buying an additional 71,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.11.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.70 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.57 and its 200-day moving average is $149.16.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

