Sandy Spring Bank Raises Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.42% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IBMQ opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

