Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.17% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 65,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IBML opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $25.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

