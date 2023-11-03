Sandy Spring Bank Sells 218 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $139,536,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 23.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 74.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,784,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.