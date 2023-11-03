Sandy Spring Bank Sells 426 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TROW opened at $94.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.90. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

