Sandy Spring Bank Trims Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 201,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 132.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,677,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,246,000 after acquiring an additional 343,353 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 73,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $89.89 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.76.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

