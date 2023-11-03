Sangamo Therapeutics’ (SGMO) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 334.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGMO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

SGMO opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.12. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $4.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. The business had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sangamo Therapeutics

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,652,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,826,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Stories

