Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.00 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.94) EPS.

SRPT opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.34. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 34,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 213,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,645,085.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.15.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

