Savant Capital LLC Acquires 247 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 368.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,164,000 after acquiring an additional 243,843 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after acquiring an additional 155,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Littelfuse by 775.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after acquiring an additional 114,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 608.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $228.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.22. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $193.42 and a one year high of $309.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.