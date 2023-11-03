Savant Capital LLC Acquires 604 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $6,214,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $191.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

