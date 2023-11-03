Savant Capital LLC Buys 198 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.3% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $1,166,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $404.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $278.76 and a 1 year high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,737. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.