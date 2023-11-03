Savant Capital LLC Buys 416 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in HP by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,713,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after acquiring an additional 421,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $386,619,000 after acquiring an additional 48,539 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

HPQ opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

