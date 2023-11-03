Savant Capital LLC Buys 748 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $128.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.81. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

