Savant Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 157.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $193.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20. The company has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.46.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

