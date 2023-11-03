Savant Capital LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 1.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,941.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,785,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,134 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 278,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 74,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 141,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMN opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

