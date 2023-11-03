Savant Capital LLC Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,400,000 after purchasing an additional 54,729 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

