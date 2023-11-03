Savant Capital LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,224 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $131,128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,841,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 362,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 284,084 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $59.97.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

