Savant Capital LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Nucor by 26.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Nucor by 25.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 247.2% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $151.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.40. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $126.56 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor



Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

