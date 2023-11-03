Savant Capital LLC Purchases 2,458 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,839 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 2.3 %

SYK opened at $278.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $306.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

