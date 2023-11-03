Savant Capital LLC Sells 7,761 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

RWO opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

