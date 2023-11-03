Savant Capital LLC Sells 816 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,140,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $218.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.63 and a 200-day moving average of $231.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

