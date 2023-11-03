SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.26 on Monday. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $90.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
SB Financial Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.
SB Financial Group Company Profile
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
