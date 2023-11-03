SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.26 on Monday. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $90.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in SB Financial Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SB Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 512,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

