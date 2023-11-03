Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,432 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,717,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,372 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.7 %

SLB stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

