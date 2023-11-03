Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Lowered to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Schneider National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Schneider National stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,649,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 691,577 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 268.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 689,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,200,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

