Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,107 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 177,265 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.