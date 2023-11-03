Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,308,000 after buying an additional 51,337,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,982,000 after buying an additional 6,004,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,082,000 after buying an additional 687,067 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,439,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,206,000 after buying an additional 128,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,147,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $47.84 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

