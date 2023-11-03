Scotiabank Cuts CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$17.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CIX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.86.

CI Financial stock opened at C$13.65 on Monday. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$12.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of C$776.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.4128686 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Miller bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,500.00. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in CI Financial by 28.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CI Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CI Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 16.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

