Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SMG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

SMG opened at $52.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.88%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $357,578.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,352.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $357,578.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,932,352.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,175,723.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,970,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,931 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 35.4% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

