Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SE. TD Cowen reduced their price target on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of SE opened at $41.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SEA has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,703 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in SEA by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SEA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,684 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

