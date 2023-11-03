Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBCF. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SBCF

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $21.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.