Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

Seagen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SGEN opened at $214.79 on Friday. Seagen has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $217.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGEN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $693,100.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $693,100.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488 in the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 3.3% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Seagen by 148.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,547,000 after buying an additional 144,450 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Seagen by 9.8% in the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Seagen by 412.5% in the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 16,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 13,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

