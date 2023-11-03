Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SES. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.13.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$7.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$8.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.82. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

