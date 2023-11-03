Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million – $1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

View Our Latest Report on ST

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 41.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,690 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 84.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,366,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after acquiring an additional 626,116 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,582,000 after purchasing an additional 72,426 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.