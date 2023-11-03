ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 154,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $599.24 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.25 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $568.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.02.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.77.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $283,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,584.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $283,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,584.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,989 shares of company stock worth $10,211,158 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

