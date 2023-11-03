Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $769,000 Stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,006,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,105,000 after purchasing an additional 326,743 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 893,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 403,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 63,060 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:GHY opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 11.22%.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

