Shaker Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CII. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 177,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 103,143 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 89,095 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 66,655 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

CII opened at $18.07 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

