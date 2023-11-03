Shaker Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,459 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth $212,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

Shares of ARDC stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, Director John Joseph Shaw sold 9,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $119,325.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,700.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

