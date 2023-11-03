Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 2,059 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 349,600.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of HQH stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $148,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 178,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,344.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

