Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Declares Dividend of $0.33

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,709.50 ($32.97) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,599.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,444.98. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,149.45 ($26.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,801 ($34.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.92. The company has a market cap of £179.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.52, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.59) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($34.68) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.07) to GBX 2,700 ($32.85) in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.27) to GBX 2,670 ($32.49) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,750 ($33.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.94) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,999.36 ($36.50).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

