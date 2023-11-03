Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39. 71,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 420,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Shengfeng Development Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.

Get Shengfeng Development alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shengfeng Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shengfeng Development stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Shengfeng Development as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shengfeng Development Company Profile

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shengfeng Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shengfeng Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.