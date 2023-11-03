Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.18-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $869-886 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $860.83 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Shutterstock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.10. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 25.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Shutterstock by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 78.6% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Shutterstock by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Shutterstock by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

