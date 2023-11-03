Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of SIEB stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
