Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

