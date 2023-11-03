Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Silgan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Silgan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Silgan stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $55.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Silgan news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Silgan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 1,087.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

