Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $95.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average is $59.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

