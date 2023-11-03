Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $30.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s previous close.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sinclair

Sinclair Stock Up 34.3 %

Shares of Sinclair stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Sinclair has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $903.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.51). Sinclair had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sinclair

In other news, Director Howard E. Friedman acquired 12,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $117,034.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,371 shares in the company, valued at $537,652.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Sinclair by 18.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,444,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 539,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair by 1,068.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sinclair by 37.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 489,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Sinclair by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,652,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 233,977 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.