Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded at Citigroup

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.87.

Shares of SIX opened at $22.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 2.09. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.53). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $443.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after buying an additional 1,702,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after buying an additional 1,625,966 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $41,748,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 7,017.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 746,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after acquiring an additional 735,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

