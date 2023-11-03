Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $7.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $89.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $80.08 and a 1-year high of $123.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.77.

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after buying an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,111,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $53,654,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 117.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 818,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,591,000 after purchasing an additional 442,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,442,000 after purchasing an additional 428,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

